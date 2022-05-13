North Korea confirms 1st death from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic | World

North Korea confirmed its first death from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic this Friday (13th local, Thursday in Brazil), the country’s authorities said.

At least six more deaths of patients who had fever are investigated, but there is no official confirmation that they were infected with the disease.

According to official statistics, more than 187,000 people are in isolation on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

The announcement comes a day after the first outbreak of Covid-19 was declared in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Outbreak after two years of denial

North Korea on Thursday recognized its first outbreak of Covid-19 in the country since the start of the pandemic and declared a “serious national emergency”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered nationwide confinement which, since 2020, has further closed its borders to the outside, which has brought down its economy and trade.

Factories, commercial establishments and homes must remain closed and reorganized to “impeccably block the spread of the malignant virus”, the state agency said.

Throughout the pandemic, North Korea has expressed pride in its declared ability to keep the virus outside its borders.

Country may not have vaccinated population

Analysts believe North Korea has not vaccinated any of its 25 million people after rejecting offers of doses from the World Health Organization (WHO), China and Russia.

They also consider that the isolated country’s poor health system would face many difficulties in dealing with a major outbreak of Covid-19.