Number of children hospitalized for severe flu syndrome in Aracaju has high of 114.28%, says SMS | Sergipe

The number of children hospitalized for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in Aracaju, increased by 114.28%. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the growth was noticed in the last epidemiological week, in children aged between 0 and 4 years.

Also according to SMS, 522 services were provided to children aged 10 years. Of this total, 342 were in children aged 0 to 4 years.

Faced with the rise in the number of children outside the range of vaccination against Covid, the secretary of Health of Aracaju, Waneska Barboza, warns about the importance of seeking influenza vaccination for children under six years old.

“Even though our state has a predominance of warmer weather, we currently have periods with rain and this change favors the emergence of flu-like symptoms. Parallel to this, the municipality joined the National Campaign against Influenza, which is immunizing children aged between six months and under five years. Therefore, to avoid more cases of respiratory syndromes, we alert parents and guardians to take their children to receive the flu vaccine and protect them from serious respiratory conditions”, he explained.

SARS is characterized by triggering lung infections, and even though the term became very popular during the pandemic, it should not be exclusively associated with Covid-19.

So far, the Municipal Health Department has already vaccinated against Covid, with the first dose, 44,708 children aged between 5 and 11 years. In that same group, 24,478 have already received the second dose.

Childhood vaccination against Influenza includes children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days). From the beginning of this stage of the campaign, on May 2, so far, 2,880 children were vaccinated, equivalent to 7.89% of the goal, which is to immunize 36,506 children.