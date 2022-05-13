OnePlus Nord 2T is 40% off on AliExpress

AliExpress has prepared an unmissable lightning promotion for the worldwide launch of the Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T smartphones of the Chinese brand OnePlus. The models are 40% off and still have free shipping, discount coupon and super fast delivery of up to 15 days throughout Brazil.

Little known around here, the brand based in the city of Shenzhen, China, was founded by former Oppo employees in 2013, and since then has become world-renowned for manufacturing high-end smartphones at affordable prices. Just take a look at what each cell phone offers:

Credit: OnePlus | disclosure OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is costing in the AliExpress promotion between BRL 1,474.39 and BRL 1,693.59, depending on the chosen combo

The launch of the Chinese brand is in the AliExpress promotion between R$ 1,474.39 and R$ 1,693.59, depending on the chosen combo.

The device comes equipped with 5G connection, which allows data transfer and excellent internet browsing, Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm SM6375 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal memory with the possibility of expansion, a 120 Hz, 6.59-inch screen and 5,000 mAh battery, which guarantees much more autonomy for the user.

In the multimedia part, the smartphone has a 64-megapixel main sensor in the rear camera set, and a 16-megapixel front camera with an F2 aperture.

#Turnkey Tip: with the coupon OPLITE you earn more BRL 106 offwhich can be added to the discount of BRL 107.80 in the coupon for you to pick up directly on the platform as indicated in the image below.

Credit: Reproduction | AliExpress Get the BRL 107.80 discount here directly on the AliExpress platform

Credit: OnePlus | disclosure OnePlus Nord 2T is costing in the AliExpress promotion between BRL 2,186.89 and BRL 2,351.29

The OnePlus Nord 2T is costing in the AliExpress promotion between BRL 2,186.89 and BRL 2,351.29.

With much more robust configurations, the device has a Dimensity 1300 processor, from MediaTek, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and 90 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80 W fast charging, in addition to 5G connection.

The camera set is highlighted by the 32 megapixel front sensor and the triple rear set consisting of a 50 MP main lens (Sony IMX766 with OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP monochrome.

#Turnkey Tip: with the coupon ONEPLUS60 you get another BRL 60 off, which can still be added to the BRL 10.79 discount on the coupon for you to pick up directly on the platform as shown in the image below.

Credit: Reproduction | AliExpress Get the BRL 10.79 discount here directly on the AliExpress platform

So, did you like the highlights of the promotion? So, click here and see many more products with discounts on the AliExpress marketplace.

It is worth remembering that product prices and promotions are valid until May 13th or while stocks last. So stay tuned for the publication date of the article.