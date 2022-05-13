Oxford scientists test prostate and ovarian cancer vaccine

Researchers at the pharmaceutical company Oxford Vacmedix, a company created by scientists at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, are testing a vaccine against prostate, lung and ovarian cancer in volunteers.

The vaccine is designed to attack a protein called survivin, which is released by cancer cells and prevents the human body from reacting against the disease. The immunizer, according to the company, was developed through a synthetic version of the protein to teach the body to recognize and attack tumors.

The formula is being evaluated in 35 cancer patients in the UK. All will receive three doses, two weeks apart, and will be monitored for six months. Although the vaccine is being tested against these three types of cancer, the expectation is that it will also work for everyone else.

Participants will receive three doses of the vaccine, two weeks apart. They will be monitored for six months regarding the status of the tumor and any side effects.

Although initial results have shown promise in earlier stages of testing, the scientists say that this moment calls for caution, as volunteers need to be monitored over time to observe possible long-term side effects.

The studies will also show what will be the impact of the immunizing agent on the survival of participants.