Pandemic may have reduced population immunity, conjectures Cláudio Klein

The coronavirus pandemic may have reduced the population’s immunity, conjectures the secretary of Health of Lajeado, Cláudio Klein. In an interview with the program Acorda Rio Grande on Rádio Independente, on the morning of this Thursday (12), the pulmonologist brought numbers that reveal the double increase in care in the public health network of Lajeado. From these data, he made reflections on the possible cause.

Before the pandemic, the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Lajeado performed 6,000 calls per month. This year, according to Klein, there was a month that reached 11,000. Likewise, the Emergency Care (PA) of Bruno Born Hospital (HBB) attended, in April 2019, 728 children. In April of this year, there were 1,690. In the adult population, in 2019, there were 3,100; already in 2020, 5,980.

“The entire health network is overloaded. When I talk to colleagues from municipalities around Lajeado, they all say that they are overloaded with care”, he informs and continues: “The HBB is full. The ICU is full. The frequency of serious cases such as heart attacks and strokes is very high.”

With these data, the secretary brings up the core question: “The question that brings us to the discussion, and honestly I do not have an answer, but we conjecture: what is happening with the human being that he is becoming so subject to these aggressions, to all those germs. Would he be, perhaps, reducing his immunity being predisposed, mainly, to respiratory infections?”

According to the pulmonologist, although dengue is not a respiratory syndrome, humans may also be more susceptible to it due to low immunity. “I’m guessing almost like I’m at a bar table. It is not definitive or scientific”, he ponders.

For the secretary, people raised in rural areas, where there is more exposure to infections, clearly have a better immune system than children raised in urban areas. “Too much hygiene for the immune system may not be healthy.”

In this sense, the pulmonologist opines that social distancing, with “stay at home”, may have contributed to the immunological decrease. “The protective measures to restrict the movement of people were very effective, but did it not affect immunity”, he asks.

The holder of the Health portfolio describes that in order to improve immunity, a person must be healthy, with physical activity being a preponderant factor in obtaining high immunity.

Text: Rodrigo Gallas

