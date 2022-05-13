Passenger pulled the plane out of a dive after the pilot blacked out in Tuesday’s incident

The plane’s change of direction due to the incident





The incredible case of a passenger who landed a Cessna Caravan plane on Wednesday, May 11, after the pilot passed out in flight, could have turned into a fatal accident if said passenger had not acted quickly to save the aircraft.

This is what the information recorded by online flight tracking platforms reveals, and also commented on by air traffic controller Bobby Morgan, who guided passenger Darren Harrison to the landing. In addition to being a controller, he is also a flight instructor, but obviously he had never had to teach someone from a distance to fly in mid-flight.

In the video presented below in this article, Bobby says that the pilot fainted and fell forward, pushing the aircraft’s yoke and thus causing it to enter a rapid spiral descent from 9,800 feet to 6,000 feet (3,000 meters to 1,800 meters) in a few seconds.

The following image shows the radar record of the moment the plane made a nearly 270º spiral while losing height.

Image: FlightRadar24





During the situation, the passenger had to get out of his seat and go to the front, get the pilot out of position to release the controls and then pull the stick to regain the level flight attitude.

After the instructions to guide the passenger to the approach to the Palm Beach airport, Bobby still says that he went through a moment of apprehension.

When the plane was a few seconds away from landing, he disappeared from the radar, and for about 10 seconds he didn’t know what was happening. So when he decided to ask, the passenger replied: “I’m on the ground, what do you want me to do now?”.

About the pilot, the only information is that he was taken to the hospital, but his state of health is unknown.

At the end of the interview, the reporter also comments that perhaps a special reason has made Darren work so hard to complete the unexpected challenge: his wife is pregnant.



