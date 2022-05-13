Plane with 122 people leaves the runway and catches fire during takeoff; Look

posted on 05/12/2022 15:28



A plane caught fire during take-off at an airport in Chongqing, a city in southwest China, on Thursday (12/5). The Tibet Airlines aircraft was ready to take off when it skidded off the runway. The plane lost its engines and landing gear before it started to catch fire.

Videos shared on social media show the plane on fire and firefighters trying to control the fire.

Breaking: Tibet Airlines A319 runway excursion at Chong Qing Intl Airport. pic.twitter.com/kasNSz3glP — ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) May 12, 2022





The plane is an Airbus A319 and was supposed to operate the flight to the Tibetan city of Nyingchi. According to the airline, 113 passengers and nine crew were on board. All were safely evacuated and only minor injuries were reported.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration said 36 people suffered bruises and sprains during the evacuation and received medical attention. An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the accident.



