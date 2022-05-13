PlayStation: Jim Ryan allegedly asked employees to respect views on abortion

Employees were not happy with the tone used by the head of the PlayStation division

was reported by VGC that the Bloomberg had access to an alleged email sent to employees of the Sony/PlayStation fur CEO of the division PlayStation, Jim Ryan. In the message’s content, there was a request from the executive that officials respect people’s differences of opinion on abortion.

It was also said that the content of the email sent by Jim Ryan talked about his cats birthday, using five paragraphs for that matter.

Ryan would have said that the company is “multifaceted and diverse, holding many different points of view” and kept saying that “We owe each other and the millions of PlayStation users to respect the differences of opinion among everyone in our internal and external communities.” He even adds: “Respect does not equal agreement. But it is fundamental to who we are as a company and as a valued global brand.”

See what was posted on twitter per Jason Schreierjournalist from Bloomberg.

Jason Schreier: “PlayStation boss Jim Ryan sent an email today asking his team to “respect differences of opinion” on abortion rights. So he wrote five paragraphs about his two cats’ birthdays, their habits and their desire. to have a dog.

People… aren’t enthusiastic!”

“Jim Ryan’s email, seen by Bloomberg News, does not take a stand on Roe v. Wade or abortion rights, but states “that dogs truly are man’s best friend, they know their place and perform useful functions like bite thieves and chase balls you throw at them.” “

The matter came into question after a leaked support reports that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn the lawsuit. Roe vs. wadewhich legalized abortion in the United States in the 1970s.

However, this attitude of CEO of the division PlayStation apparently was not received with good eyes by the company’s employees, the report of the Bloomberg reports that he had access to internal messages that indicate that employees felt “disrespected or trivialized” by the tone expressed in the email.

What is your opinion about the supposed email sent by Jim Ryan? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: VGC