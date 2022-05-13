Popular Pharmacy Program wins new system to fight fraud

The Ministry of Health launched this Thursday (12) a new audit model for the Popular Pharmacy program in Brazil. The objective is to increase the rigor of inspection and, thus, avoid fraud and other irregularities in the distribution of basic and essential medicines at low cost. According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga, the novelty will make use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence. “We have to use the power of the State to identify those who put themselves in front of the concreteness of public policies’, said Queiroga during the ceremony for signing the ordinance, in Brasília.

With the new practice, the government also hopes to reduce the time of blocking establishments that are prevented from selling the drugs for involvement in fraud. “We hope that with this new model, especially the audit processes that fall into the very low, low or medium risk factor, will be executed in a very short time and, with that. the time between blocking the pharmacy and the audit will be drastically reduced”, said the director of the National Audit Department of the Unified Health System (Denasus), Cláudio Azevedo.

The creation of the new methodology is part of the ministry’s strategy to increase the supply of medicines at low cost to the population. The government intends to meet the target set out in the National Health Plan, to expand the coverage of the program until 2023.

According to the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance of the Ministry of Health, Brazil has at least one unit that serves the program in 75% of municipalities with less than 40,000 inhabitants. The goal is to take the Popular Pharmacy to 90% of these locations. The country has 4,701 municipalities with a population of less than 40,000 people. In all, there are 5,568 municipalities in Brazil.

The program

The Popular Pharmacy guarantees access to the products provided for in the “basic component of pharmaceutical care”, with “primary health care medicines”, from Union resources.

The initiative offers discounts on medicines against diseases such as dyslipidemia, rhinitis, Parkinson’s disease, osteoporosis, glaucoma and urinary incontinence. The program also offers contraceptives at lower prices. There is also an offer of 13 free medicines against hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2021 the program had 30,922 pharmacies registered in 4,398 municipalities.