Presenter with terminal cancer moves fans in farewell on Instagram

40-year-old presenter Deborah James of the BBC’s “You, Me and the Big C” podcast posted a moving farewell on her Instagram. With end-stage bowel cancer, she receives palliative care at home.

“Even with all the most innovative cancer drugs in the world or some new magical breakthrough, my body just can’t go on anymore,” he wrote.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/bowelbabeBBC podcast presenter with terminal cancer posts goodbye on her Instagram

“No one knows how much time I have left, but I can’t walk, I’m sleeping most days, and most of the things I took for granted are distant dreams,” she said.

According to her, going through this situation “is heartbreaking”, but she feels loved surrounded by her family.

“Right now, for me, it’s about taking one day at a time, step by step, and being grateful for another sunrise. My entire family is around me and we are going to dance together, sunbathing and laughing (I will cry!!) at every possible moment!” she wrote.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/bowelbabeDeborah James has been treating cancer for six years

She is also grateful for the support received by the people who accompany her work and give her strength at this moment. “You are all amazing, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life”, concludes the publication.

cancer awareness

The English Deborah James has been undergoing different treatments against cancer since 2016, when the disease was discovered in an advanced stage.

According to the journalist, her doctors said at the time that she would live a maximum of five years and that’s why she spent the last few years thinking that it would be her last Christmas, that she wouldn’t reach 40 or that she wouldn’t see her children reach high school. “I think it’s been the rebellious hope in me,” she said.

In addition to raising awareness about the disease, in this latest post about her delicate state of health, published on May 10, she asks for support for the creation of a fund to finance research on personalized medicine for cancer patients.

“It will allow us to raise funds for more life-saving cancer research. To give Deborah more time,” she said.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/bowelbabeDeborah James asks for support to create a funding fund for cancer research

bowel cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), bowel cancer encompasses tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and in the rectum (end of the intestine, just before the anus) and anus. It is also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer.

This type of cancer is treatable. The earlier it is detected, the more chances and cure. The case is more delicate, however, when it spreads to other organs.

Also according to INCA, most of these tumors start from polyps, benign lesions that can grow on the inner wall of the large intestine.

Risk factors

In addition to family history, the main factors related to an increased risk of developing bowel cancer are:

Age equal to or above 50 years,

excess body weight

unhealthy food

Consumption of processed meats (sausage, bologna, sausage, ham, bacon, turkey blanquet, turkey breast and salami). Excessive intake of red meat (above 500 grams of cooked meat per week) also increases the risk for this type of cancer.

Symptoms

Blood in the stool;

Change in bowel habits (alternating diarrhea and constipation);

Abdominal pain or discomfort;

Weakness and anemia;

Unexplained weight loss;

Change in stool shape (very thin and long stools);

Abdominal mass (tumor).

how to prevent

Food is the key to preventing numerous diseases, including bowel cancer. A healthy diet should consist mainly of fresh and minimally processed foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, beans and other legumes, grains and seeds.

This eating pattern is rich in fiber and, in addition to promoting the proper functioning of the intestine, it also helps in controlling body weight, another important point for disease prevention.

Another important care to reduce the chances of this and other types of cancer is not to smoke.