Death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was confirmed by state news agency WAM; official 40-day mourning goes into effect this Friday the 13th

Reproduction / WAM Agency

President of the United Arab Emirates dies at 73



Died this Friday, the 13th, the president of the United Arab Emiratesthe sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyanto the 73 years. The information was confirmed by the state news agency WAM. In a statement, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs offered its condolences to the Arab and Islamic nations around the world and wished that “Allah Almighty grant him eternal peace and the people of the UAE patience and comfort.” According to the statement, official mourning for 40 days and the flags at half-mast will start from this Friday, with the suspension of activities in all federal, local and private ministries, departments and entities for three days. Bin Zayed’s cause of death was not mentioned. He was at the head of the power of the richest emirate in the country, that of Abu Dhabi, since 2004, when he succeeded his father and founder of the nation, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayan. In 2014, however, Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke, giving space to his brother and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in public appearances and administrations across the country.

*With information from AFP