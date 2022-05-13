Procedure goes wrong and leaves woman with creepy eyebrows

A 37-year-old American was left with deformed eyebrows after undergoing a semi-permanent technique of filling in the wires.

“Never in a million years could I have imagined an outcome like this. It was horrible! When my 3-year-old daughter saw my new eyebrows, she freaked out.”

A resident of Houston, Texas, she performed a microblading worth US$ 340, the equivalent of R$ 1,740, in a beauty salon close to home.

“As a busy mom, I’ve found that filling in my brows and making sure they’re the right shape takes a long time. So I thought making a microblading“, he shared. “I asked for full brows, not huge ones,” she added.

Now, Crystal needs laser sessions to remove the procedure and restore the original shape of her eyebrows. “I didn’t think it would be this bad and take so much work,” she concluded.

According to professionals, the durability of a microblading varies from eight months to a year. The main difference in the technique for micropigmentation is the instrument used to mimic the wires and fill in the region.

Also according to experts, the first is more invasive and has a shorter durability, but usually gives a more natural result than micropigmentation.

