PS Store promotion has heavy games for less than R$ 50

Sony is offering hundreds of games at very low prices as part of the promotion”Unmissable offers“, which is happening right now on the PlayStation Store. Players can take advantage of discounts by accessing the store on both PS4 and PS5 consoles and on the brand’s official website.
Promotional prices will only be valid until May 25th of this year, so those interested should be aware not to miss the deadline — and the low prices.
Unmissable PlayStation Deals
The promotion, which ends in two weeks, has heavyweight titles from Playstation 4 at very low prices, under BRL 50. You can also take advantage of all discounts on PS5which offers backwards compatibility with previous generation games.
PlayStation promotion has several games for less than R$ 50Source: PlayStation/Disclosure
Next, you can check the main highlights of the Brazilian PlayStation Store Unmissable Offers.
- Murdered: Soul Suspect (PS4) – BRL 7.99
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (PS) – BRL 9.19
- Thief (PS4) – BRL 10.04
- Limbo (PS4) – BRL 10.37
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PS4) – BRL 13.39
- Unravel Two (PS4) – BRL 15.37
- Bastion (PS4) – BRL 15.62
- injustice 2 (PS4) – BRL 17.98
- Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4) – BRL 18.62
- Salt and Sanctuary (PS4) – BRL 18.72
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment (PS4) – BRL 20.87
- Transistor (PS4) – BRL 20.87
- the Sims 4 (PS4) – BRL 24.74
- moonlighter (PS4) – BRL 24.87
- Death Road to Canada (PS4) – BRL 25.00
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition (PS4) – BRL 25.00
- Miami Collection Hotline (PS4) – BRL 26.22
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (PS4) – BRL 26.39
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (PS4) – BRL 27.96
- Street Fighter V (PS4) – BRL 28.60
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Celebration (PS4) – BRL 29.90
- battlefield 1 (PS4) – BRL 31.59
- Knack 2 (PS4) – BRL 31.96
- Children of Morta (PS4) – BRL 32.02
- Far Cry Primal (PS4) – BRL 32.99
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – BRL 35.75
- Ultimate Marvel vs. capcom 3 (PS4) – BRL 35.80
- World of Final Fantasy (PS4) – BRL 35.80
- 7 Days to Die (PS4) – BRL 35.90
- Watch Dogs (PS4) – BRL 36.57
- Windbound (PS4) – BRL 36.71
- A Way Out (PS4) – BRL 37.37
- knack (PS4) – BRL 39.99
- BioShock: The Collection (PS4) – BRL 41.58
- Axiom Verge (PS4) – BRL 41.75
- Ratchet & Clank (PS4) – BRL 49.75
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (PS4) – BRL 49.90