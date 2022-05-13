Reactions with emojis on WhatsApp turn into memes

WhatsApp released earlier this month the possibility of using emojis to react to an incoming message. For now, there are six options: thumbs up, heart, crying with laughter, surprise, sadness, thank you — which some use as an amen.

The novelty began to work gradually here in Brazil and, since then, the change has been one of the most talked about topics on social networks. In recent days, netizens have gone viral saying that from now on the “vacuum” has been legalized once and for all in the messaging app.

In place of group and individual responses, the person can simply use the thumbs-up symbol and never come back in the conversation.

Even whatsapp is reacting and you don’t live — Rebequinha (@beca_santttana) May 11, 2022

thanks whatsapp for this message react function, now I can leave people in a vacuum with style — Tauan R. (@ieuTauan) May 10, 2022

this whatsapp update of reacting to the message is the best thing they invented there, because sometimes I don’t want to answer but I also don’t want to leave the person in a vacuum, now I just react to the message with an emoji that I prefer just like in insta — anna castro (@Ann4Castro) May 11, 2022

How do reactions work?

Reactions are available for both mobile and WhatsApp Web. For smartphones, just tap on the message you want to react to and choose the emoji that represents your reaction.

On the computer, you must hover the mouse over the message, click on the face that appears on the right side and choose the emoji to react.

It is good to remember that this type of feature with emojis is not that new, since rival WhatsApp apps like iMessage, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Messenger already had it — with the exception of the thank you emoji.