Redfall is Arkane’s most ambitious game, says studio director

Game was scheduled to be released this year but was postponed to 2023 with Starfield

Yesterday (12) we had the announcement of the postponement of starfield and redfalltwo games of Bethesda that were previously scheduled to be released in 2022 and have now been moved to 2023. Seizing the opportunity, Harvey Smiththe studio director Arkane Austin who is responsible for redfallposted a message on his twitter saying that the game is the most ambitious ever made by the studio.

He justified the postponement by saying that the development team needs more time to bring the game to life and thanked the players for the support and concluded by saying that he can’t wait for the Arkane Austin display again more images of redfall. Despite the delay, the game still did not have a set release date.

Check out the publication below. Smith at the twitter.

“Hey guys, as you may have seen, we’ve decided to delay the release of #Redfall. The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thanks so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and We can hope to display it soon”

– Continues after advertising –

Ubisoft confirms that Skull and Bones, Avatar and new Mario + Rabbids arrive by April 2023

Bethesda announces delay of Starfield and Redfall to 2023

The company decided to delay the games with the intention of giving an additional polish to their experiences.



redfall was announced in June last year during E3 2021, the game appeared in the presentation Xbox & Bethesda with the promise of delivering a cooperative game in up to 4 people involving vampires in the story. Since then, no further details of the title have been shown, despite having circulated earlier this year some images of an alleged closed test of the game.

Tom Warrenjournalist from The Vergeeven provoked the director in the twitter about the “soon” he cited for the news, asking if soon means they will be shown at the Microsoft next month or if it will be a different “coming soon”, but got no response. Check out the publication below.

– Continues after advertising –

“coming soon at the next xbox showcase, or a different one soon?”

What are your expectations for redfall? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Physical media on sale: Halo Infinite is R$44 and Forza Horizon 5 is R$65

Gotham Knights: digital pre-sale has started and brings a special edition that costs R$ 450 on consoles

Game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.