Registration starts today for the 2nd stage of Revalida 2022

Registration for the second stage of the National Exam for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by Foreign Higher Education Institutions (Revalida) 2022 begins this Friday (13th). fair (17). The payment of the registration fee can be made until the 20th of May.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), responsible for the exam, will publish the opening hours of the registration system in advance on its communication channels. “The announcement aims to guarantee equality between doctors qualified to participate in the exam, as well as equality of rights with regard to choosing the place of test, since vacancies are limited in each city of application”, informed Inep. .

Evidences

The clinical skills test will be applied on June 25th and 26th. The application locations, as well as the number of available places, will be informed to the participant also through the exam system, at the time of registration. Inep points out that, if the limit of a given city is reached, the system will disable the option for the location. In this way, the interested party must choose another place of preference, according to the availability of vacancies.

As foreseen in the public notice, to guarantee the logistical and safety conditions of the exam, Inep may add, delete or replace cities of application. If this occurs, the participant will be relocated to a nearby city that has the appropriate structure and requirements. During the registration period, interested parties may also request specialized assistance.

revalidate

Applied by Inep since 2011, the objective of Revalida is to assess skills, competences and knowledge necessary for professional practice in line with the principles and needs of the Unified Health System (SUS). The act of apostille of the revalidation of the diploma is attribution of the public universities that adhere to the unified instrument of evaluation represented by Revalida.