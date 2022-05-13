Revelation tea spirals out of control and family needs to leave the place quickly – Metro World News Brasil

A moment of celebration quickly took a dramatic turn after a smoke cannon used for the gender reveal spiraled out of control. The moment when the revelation tea ends was recorded by one of the guests and shared on social networks.

As reported by The Mirror, Mandy Morgan-Smith was celebrating the 17th week of pregnancy when she held the celebration to reveal whether she is expecting a girl or a boy.

However, the moment ended unexpectedly after the smoke bombs used to reveal the baby’s gender ended up spiraling out of control and filling the party space with a thick pink smoke.

Due to the strong smell of the smoke, family members and party guests had to leave the place in a hurry and reported having “difficulty breathing”.

Images from the moment show Mandy and her 3-year-old daughter using two smoke cannons to reveal the baby’s gender. However, after some applause, the situation goes from joy to despair with family members running and screaming to leave the place, which has been completely engulfed by pink smoke.

They needed to leave the place quickly.

The recording was made by Mandy’s mother, Tammy Smith. In the recording, you can hear her say, “I can’t breathe,” as she enlists the help of her other son to get the kids off the trampoline and safely inside the house.

According to Mandy, two smoke bombs were used in the celebration, but she had no idea how much smoke the cannons would deliver.

“In the beginning everything was as planned. I got emotional about being another girl but soon realized I couldn’t breathe because of the smoke. She didn’t stop smoking and it got worse and worse, I thought she was going to die. The smoke engulfed our garden, our neighbor’s and the 3 floors of our house”, says the young mother.

“It’s a strange, strong smell, not pleasant at all. Despite that, it was a great memory and it’s great to know that I made everyone laugh. I can’t wait to show this record to my daughter.”