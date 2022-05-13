Russia Needs Denazification, Says Pussy Riot Leader

BERLIN (Reuters) – Russia, not Ukraine, needs denazification, said the leader of the anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot, who left Russia this week posing as a food delivery boy before her group began a tour against the war.

In a rehearsal for a concert on Thursday in the German capital Berlin, Maria Alyokhina said Russians need to think carefully about the war.

“I have no idea what the end of this reflection will be, but without it, the country has no right to exist – like Germany after World War II. It is Russia that should undergo denazification, not Ukraine,” she told Reuters Television.

There should also be a trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and army generals and leaders, she said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm the country and protect it from the fascists. Denies targeting civilians.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the singer’s statement that denazification was necessary in Russia, not Ukraine, and that Putin and his generals should stand trial.

To help her escape house arrest, Alyokhina wore a delivery girl’s uniform, which her girlfriend bought online, and slipped out the back door of the building she was in, eluding Russian police outside, she said.

Pussy Riot is rehearsing a new song about the war, said Alyokhina.

(Reporting by Daria Shamonova)