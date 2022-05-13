Russian businessman dies after ritual to cure hangover with frog venom

Abhishek Pratap 7 seconds ago News Comments Off on Russian businessman dies after ritual to cure hangover with frog venom 0 Views

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, former director of the company LukOil, opened a small cut in the skin and two sorcerers put frog venom with psychedelic properties.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With NATO entry, Sweden and Finland could become targets, says Russia’s UN representative | World

Russia’s UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday that Sweden and Finland could become targets …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved