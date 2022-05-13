Russian businessman dies after ritual to cure hangover with frog venom

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, former director of the company LukOil, opened a small cut in the skin and two sorcerers put frog venom with psychedelic properties.

247 – Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, former director of the company LukOil, died last weekend after participating in a ritual in which he would have used frog venom to cure a hangover in the Russian city of Mytishchi.

According to the Daily Mail, the 43-year-old businessman would have met with two shamans (priests), with the aim of undergoing a healing ritual. In it, the businessman opened a small cut in the skin and the shamans put frog venom with psychedelic properties.

The businessman felt sick and said he had a pain in his heart. Sorcerers applied the sedative corvalol to the man. They put him to sleep in the basement where they were and found him dead a short time later.

Russian police said the cause of death appeared to be cardiac arrest.

