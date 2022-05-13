Russian company suspends supply through important Polish pipeline – 05/12/2022

Russian hydrocarbons giant Gazprom announced today that it will stop using a major Polish pipeline for its shipments to Europe in response to Western sanctions for its offensive in Ukraine.

The adoption of these Russian counter-sanctions “means a ban on using a gas pipeline belonging to the EuRoPol GAZ group (responsible for the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline) to transport Russian gas via Poland,” Gazprom said in a statement posted on the Telegram app.

Yesterday, Moscow announced sanctions against more than 30 companies from the EU (European Union), the United States and Singapore. This is a reaction to the punitive measures applied by these regions to Russia, due to the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.

These sanctions include a ban on transactions and on the entry into Russian ports of ships linked to the aforementioned companies.

Among the companies affected is EuRoPol GAZ SA, which owns the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. This infrastructure is crucial for transporting Russian gas to Germany via Belarus and Poland.

Gazprom added that “the Polish side violated Gazprom’s rights on several occasions, in its capacity as a shareholder of EuRoPol GAZ, and on 26 April 2022 included Gazprom in the list of affected by sanctions”. According to the note, this prevents the company “from exercising its rights over the shares of EuRoPol GAZ”, as well as “receiving dividends”.

A large part of the other companies affected belong to Gazprom Germania, the German subsidiary of the Russian giant. Because of its strategic importance, Berlin placed it under the control of the German state. In early April, Gazprom announced its “withdrawal” from this subsidiary, without giving further information about it.

German reaction

After the announcement about the pipeline, German Energy Minister Robert Habeck accused Russia of using energy “as a weapon”.

“The situation is getting worse, because energy is now used as a weapon, in different ways”, denounced Habeck, who also holds the position of vice chancellor (deputy head of government).

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on a visit to Berlin, once again urged the EU to reduce its energy dependence on the Russians.

“It is necessary to disconnect energy oxygen from Russia, this is particularly important for Europe,” said Kuleba, at a press conference in the German capital on Thursday.

“Russia has shown that it is not a reliable partner, and Europe cannot afford” to continue negotiating with them under these conditions, he added.

Western measures against Russia in the context of the Kiev conflict are unprecedented. They range from the freezing of Russian reserves to the embargo of strategic assets, through extensive financial sanctions.

Gazprom had already announced in April that it was suspending its gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland because these countries did not want to pay in rubles. Both are members of the European Union (EU).

For two days now, gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine have been affected by the conflict. The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany directly, remains safe from this war of reprisals.