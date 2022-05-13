SEE 1st image of black hole that is at the center of the Milky Way

Consortium scientists Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), showed, this Thursday morning (12), the first image of a supermassive black hole in the middle of the Milky Way, the galaxy where the Solar System and, consequently, the planet Earth is located.

The announcement of the image of Sagittarius A*, as the black hole is known, was at an international event attended by scientists from the EHT and the European Southern Observatory (ESO).

Our own black hole! Astronomers have just revealed the 1st image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy using the @ehtelescope– a planet-scale array of radio telescopes that emerged from decades of NSF support. https://t.co/bC1PZH4yD6 #ourblackhole pic.twitter.com/pd96CH3V0m — National Science Foundation (@NSF) May 12, 2022

In 2019, the same group of researchers had already revealed the first image of a supermassive black hole. But this one was located at the center of the galaxy M87, which is 55 million light-years away from our planet.

Sagittarius A* is located one 26,000 light-years away from Earth. It has been studied for years and its image recording was only possible thanks to the Event Horizont Telescope consortium, which currently has 11 radio telescopes spread across the Earth and has space observatories in eight locations around the world.

Why does the image of Sagittarius A* appear to be blurry?

Those who do not usually follow closely the issues that revolve around astronomy may find the image released by scientists a bit strange, since it has characteristics that are a little blurry.

This is due to the fact that the image was the result of thousands of captures made, with different orientations of movement of the black hole and the change of the bright spots.

As black holes do not emit light, the big challenge in getting an image of them is capturing the “silhouette” caused by the gravitational bending of light in extreme gravity. Therefore, the only way to have an image of these space objects is to use the microwave spectrum combined with the power of different observatories.

What is a black hole?

In short, black holes are space objects very dense with gravity so strong that neither light nor matter manage to escape them.

Something that has always intrigued scientists in relation to black holes is the study of the “event horizon” or point of no return, which marks the region between space and the interior of the group, once when something enters the region, it cannot anymore. escape.