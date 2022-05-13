See what’s new from Google I/O: Android 13, Pixel 6A, Watch and more

Google held this Wednesday (11) its traditional annual conference for developers, Google I/O. As expected, the company took advantage of the event to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch, a new member of the Pixel 6 family, as well as the new beta version of Android 13.

During “Google Keynote” — the event that kicks off the two-day conference — Google introduced the mobile Pixel 6A, with the same design as the Pixel 6, including a recycled aluminum body and a 12 MP main camera. It has 5G connectivity and runs the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 Pro, but at a more affordable price of $449. Sales of the device begin on July 21 in the United States.

Another novelty is the Pixel Buds Pro, a wireless headset available in four colors. It comes with a new noise canceling system, up to 11 hours of battery life for playback, Google Assistant support, as well as spatial audio. It will also launch on July 21, for $199.

However, the most awaited announcement of the day was the Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch fully powered by Google. The watch has a round case, curved tactile display and is made of stainless steel. It will have a more fluid version of Wear OS, can be commanded by voice and will have integration with apps like Google Maps and Google Wallet. The launch takes place in the last quarter of this year.

In addition to the new Google device, other brands are also expected to launch Wear OS smartwatches in the third quarter, such as Mont Blanc, Diesel, Hublot, Fossil, among others.

Google also stated that it intends to launch in 2023 the Pixel Tablet, a new generation device with the Google Tensor chip. The company promises to reveal more news in the coming months.

Android 13

In addition to the devices, Google recalled some of the new features that Android has been touting – or that have been leaked – in recent weeks, as well as news of what to expect from Android 13.

In the presentation, it was highlighted that the new mobile system will have themes that will adapt to the user’s style, changing the color pattern. Android 13 will also allow users to choose multiple languages ​​on the same phone, with each app in a different language.

In case of Google Wallet, in addition to the possibility of including payment cards, the user will also soon be able to include identity documents, flight tickets, vaccination card or use the app to start the car. Everything will work through NFC technology.

Users of Android devices, including the smartwatch, will have a system that automatically calls a contact or emergency service in the event of an accident. The earthquake warning system will be expanded to several regions of the world.

The Android system will also receive improvements for large screens, including optimizing 20 Google apps for full-screen use on tablets. This same optimization will also be available in third-party apps such as TikTok, Zoom and Facebook.

Android will also have better communication with different devices to improve the user experience, as well as support for the open standard Matter, which will allow you to connect the system with hundreds of smart gadgets.

The new beta for Android 13 is being made available to developers this Wednesday.

Google Assistant

Another novelty announced during the event was the introduction of two new activation modes in the Google Assistant. In the first, just look directly at the device and ask a question or say a voice command. For this, artificial intelligence uses the device’s camera to process about 100 signals, such as head orientation, proximity, movement, among others.

The second mode is activated automatically when the user speaks common commands, such as setting the alarm, asking the time, consulting the weather forecast or asking to turn off the lights.

The smart assistant will also say “uhum” if the user starts a voice command and pauses or forgets what they were going to say, such as “play the band’s song…”. Artificial intelligence can even suggest the band if the user does not know its full name.

Other news in Google products

Google also revealed that it has added 24 new languages ​​to the Google translator, such as Quechua, Luganda and even Guarani — spoken by indigenous people in Brazil. the application of YouTube for Android and iOS will also receive an automatic subtitle translation tool in 16 languages, including Portuguese.

In case of Google Maps, it will receive a new, more realistic, immersive tool that shows a more detailed view of cities, including the interior of establishments. already the Google Docs you will receive an automated summary system for text documents, as well as an alert of possible links that could be used in phishing attacks. It’s the Google Meet will have new image processing that promises to brighten videos taken in darker environments, as well as new lighting adjustment functions.

Google also took the opportunity to highlight other recently announced features, such as the expansion of tests worldwide with multisearch or the new photo processing system with people with different skin tones for cameras and Google Photos. Even the search for images on Google will also have filters based on skin tones.

An improvement in security tools is also expected – including the possibility of passwordless logins – as well as an option to customize the types of ads that are displayed in search or on YouTube, for example.

The video of the Google Keynote broadcast can be viewed in full below: