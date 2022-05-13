See why Embraer held an event in the South Korean capital this week

E195-E2 – Image: Embraer





Embraer held a one-day event this Wednesday, May 11, in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which brought together representatives of the country’s aviation community.

The Embraer Day event showcased Embraer’s latest developments in commercial aviation, defense and urban air mobility (UAM), new technologies and its ESG initiatives.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to present our portfolio of products and solutions, such as the E-Jets E2 family and the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Embraer. “Embraer is internationally recognized for the quality of its products and the long history of successful strategic partnerships. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with the South Korean aerospace industry as our growth strategy for the coming years is driven by innovation, efficiency and strategic partnerships.”

Image: Embraer





The Korean companies are part of Embraer’s supply chain for the new C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft and the latest E-Jets E2 commercial jet family, currently comprising the E190-E2 and E195-E2 that entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Embraer spin-off company Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem and features an advanced eVTOL project with a projected entry into service in 2026, a comprehensive global network of services and support, and a unique traffic management solution. air. In 2021, Eve was involved in a concept of operations development work in South Korea.

In May 2021, Embraer signed a contract with Aerodata AG, from Germany, for the sale of the next-generation Praetor 600 that will be converted into a Flight Inspection Aircraft. After the modification, the aircraft will be delivered and operated by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), Seoul Regional Aviation Office, Flight Inspection Center.

