Senate approves provisional measure authorizing government to donate Covid vaccines to other countries | Policy

The Senate approved this Thursday (12) a provisional measure that authorizes the federal government to donate to other countries, on a humanitarian basis, vaccines against Covid. The proposal aims to serve regions most affected by the pandemic.

The text, kept in its original version in both the House and the Senate, is now heading for presidential enactment.

The project, according to the government, will not harm the vaccination of the Brazilian population.

“With respect to the prioritization of vaccination of the Brazilian population, Brazil is in a position to collaborate with immunization campaigns in other countries that may be late in this regard, as part of international humanitarian cooperation, so that, it is reiterated, the urgency of and the required relevance”, argued the Ministry of Health, when forwarding the measure to the Presidency of the Republic.

WHO calls for vaccine donation to poor countries instead of 3rd dose application

In the Senate, only one amendment was presented to the matter. The proposal, by Senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), would oblige the government to publish information on the internet about the countries benefiting from donated vaccines.

Rapporteur Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), however, rejected the suggestion on the grounds that transparency and publicity are already principles of public administration, which makes this prediction “unnecessary”.

According to the provisional measure, donations will be made in a term signed by the Executive through the Ministry of Health. It will also be up to the ministry to define the amounts and recipients of the immunizing agents, after hearing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The donation will only occur after the beneficiary country expresses interest.