Sesau opens selection process for hiring via Reda

THE Camaçari Health Department (Sesau) is with open enrollment for the simplified selection process for hiring professionals for a determined period, via Special Regime of Administrative Law (Reda). The salary can exceed R$ 5 thousand, depending on the function.

Registration starts today (12) and continues until May 12. Opportunities are for middle and higher level.

At the medium level, the vacancy is for a dental assistant. As for the higher level, the positions are for nurses; acupuncturist, anesthesiologist, angiologist, pediatric allergist, general practitioner, general surgeon, pediatric cardiologist, cardiologist, Family Health Strategy, dermatologist, endocrinologist, pediatric endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, pediatric gastroenterologist, geriatrician, obstetrician gynecologist, hematologist, infectologist, infectologist pediatric, mastologist, pediatric nephrologist, neurologist, pediatric neurologist, ophthalmologist, pediatric otolaryngologist, orthopedist, pediatric orthopedist, pulmonologist, pediatric pulmonologist, proctologist, psychiatrist, pediatric psychiatrist, pediatrician, emergency pediatrician, regulatory physician, rheumatologist, rescuer, urologist and dentist.

Click on here to view the full announcement and register.