Sesau opens selection process for hiring via Reda

Jenni Smith 10 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Sesau opens selection process for hiring via Reda 0 Views

THE Camaçari Health Department (Sesau) is with open enrollment for the simplified selection process for hiring professionals for a determined period, via Special Regime of Administrative Law (Reda). The salary can exceed R$ 5 thousand, depending on the function.

Registration starts today (12) and continues until May 12. Opportunities are for middle and higher level.

Advertising

highlight-1-side

At the medium level, the vacancy is for a dental assistant. As for the higher level, the positions are for nurses; acupuncturist, anesthesiologist, angiologist, pediatric allergist, general practitioner, general surgeon, pediatric cardiologist, cardiologist, Family Health Strategy, dermatologist, endocrinologist, pediatric endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, pediatric gastroenterologist, geriatrician, obstetrician gynecologist, hematologist, infectologist, infectologist pediatric, mastologist, pediatric nephrologist, neurologist, pediatric neurologist, ophthalmologist, pediatric otolaryngologist, orthopedist, pediatric orthopedist, pulmonologist, pediatric pulmonologist, proctologist, psychiatrist, pediatric psychiatrist, pediatrician, emergency pediatrician, regulatory physician, rheumatologist, rescuer, urologist and dentist.

Click on here to view the full announcement and register.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Half of patients with covid have sequelae that can last a year

12/May 08:10 By Agency Brazil print insert_link Half of people diagnosed with covid-19 have sequelae …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved