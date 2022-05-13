sleep routine; know the step by step on how to end insomnia once and for all

Porto Seguro, May 13, 2022, by Daniela Mattos – Learn how to get rid of insomnia once and for all, with just a few behavioral changes. Know how to identify if you suffer from this disorder and learn tips to reverse this condition without using medication.

This is a type of disorder that can affect anyone’s personal and professional life. Therefore, you will see here, on AgroNews, how to get rid of insomnia and normalize your sleep routine. In addition, we will show you what can be causing sleepless nights.

What is insomnia?

According to Stella Legnaioli of eCycle, insomnia is a sleep disorder where a person has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Therefore, the result of this reflects during the day, where the person feels fatigued and stressed, because sleep was not restorative.

To identify if you suffer from insomnia you should start analyzing your nighttime routine. If you have trouble sleeping or staying asleep at least 3 times a week for 3 months, you certainly have this disorder.

What Causes Insomnia?

Usually the cause is due to a set of factors, such as health problems (arthritis, osteoarthritis, spine, etc.), stress, anxiety, depression, bad health habits, medications or substances that can impair restful sleep.

How to end insomnia?

Never self-medicate, that only a health professional can do. However, you can try to make some changes to your routine to try to stop insomnia. You will certainly get good results. So, see these tips that we separate for you, according to the G1 website, on June 14, 2021:

Try to maintain a routine of waking up and going to sleep;

Practice physical exercises daily, 30 minutes is enough;

Meditation is a great ally of restful sleep, try to inform yourself about this practice;

Dine no later than 19:00;

After dinner, drink a soothing tea, such as chamomile, lemon balm or passion fruit, for example;

When going to bed, do not use any type of electronic device (tablet, cell phone, computer, among others);

A good read can help to distract the mind and induce sleep.

Keep the room dark and the temperature pleasant.

These tips will certainly help alleviate the symptoms of sleep disorder. So now that you know how to get rid of insomnia, follow our tips to the letter for two weeks. That way, your body will have time to adapt to the new routine. In addition to the suggestions we have already given, the use of relaxing essential oils such as jasmine, chamomile and lavender can also be introduced into these new habits.