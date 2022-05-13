Sony Xperia 1 IV brings impressive zoom camera and 4K AMOLED screen – All in Technology

Sony has officially announced its newest flagship, the Xperia 1 IV. It comes with an impressive telephoto camera with continuous optical zoom reaching up to 125mm and OIS. In fact, both this sensor and the others on the rear are 12MP, including a main lens (OIS), ultrawide (autofocus). Also, Sony keeps the classic physical button to capture the photos.

As per what has been revealed, the three rear cameras capture 4K video at 120 FPS. There is also a 12MP front camera with a 1/2.9″ ExmorRS sensor. In practice, it captures 4k videos with HDR at 30 FPS. In addition, the device has highlights such as IP68/IPX5 against water, a great feature for taking pictures underwater.

As for other features, the Xperia 1 IV features a stylish 6.5″ 4K AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is present alongside 12GB of RAM and options with 256GB/512GB of storage. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Main features:

Screen: 6.5″ 4K OLED (3840 x 1644 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5″ 4K OLED (3840 x 1644 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12 GB

Storage native: 256 / 512 GB

256 / 512 GB Back camera: Quad (12MP main with f/1.7 aperture) and OIS, 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture) and 12MP autofocus and telephoto with variable focal length between 85 and 125mm and 0.3MP 3D TOF lens

Quad (12MP main with f/1.7 aperture) and OIS, 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture) and 12MP autofocus and telephoto with variable focal length between 85 and 125mm and 0.3MP 3D TOF lens Frontal camera: 12 MP

12 MP Battery: 5,000mAh with 30W fast charging support

Others: 5G, P2 headphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo audio, LDAC, 360 Reality Audio;

Operating system: Android 12.

Unfortunately, all these state-of-the-art features have made the device quite expensive. On top of that, it will cost €1,400 in Europe. As for its availability, it will go on pre-sale within the next 24 hours and will have its official sales start next month.