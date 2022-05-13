Starfield: God of War Creator Says Phil Spencer Is Bad at Management, Recommends Therapy

David Jaffe, the father of the series God of War, also wanted to talk about the delay of Starfield and Redfall announced yesterday by Bethesda. More precisely, he commented on Phil Spencer’s statement, stating very harsh words to the Xbox Chief, saying that it sucks and that he should go to therapy. “You suck, Phil Spencer. You’re just like me when I was 28. I knew I could do projects, I knew I had salable ideas, but my brain was directly connected to the spirit of the times. It took me seven, eight, nine months to realize that I couldn’t produce a game, let alone a game that I was also directing… it allowed me to understand that there are things we’re good at, really good too, and things we’re not.”

“Go to therapy, Phil Spencer. You’re not good at this part. You just aren’t and don’t need to be that kind of person… it’s not by chance.”

Despite the criticism, Jaffe reiterated that he is still an Xbox fan and considers Spencer a visionary, but simply believes he not particularly good at management.

“Don’t fire Phil Spencer. Phil Spencer is a visionary, I love what he’s done with Game Pass.” For Jaffe Spencer, however, he should get out of the way, start doing something else, hire someone capable of management: “Phil Spencer is doing this, his plan is valid, his infrastructure, when it comes to these studios, is solid, it’s all. great, but you can’t handle it. You just can’t do that.”

Source