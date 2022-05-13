STJ determines house arrest to doctor appointed as leader of health diversion scheme | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) determined that the doctor Cleudson Garcia Montalli fulfills the house arrest. The defense alleges that he would have “health problems”.

The anesthesiologist is appointed as the leader of a criminal organization accused of embezzling public money from Health and was sentenced to about 200 years in prison.

2 of 3 Doctor Cleudson Garcia Montalli at the police station in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Lázaro Jr./Arquivo Doctor Cleudson Garcia Montalli at the police station in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Lázaro Jr./Arquivo

In April 2021, Cleudson left the Resocialization Center in Araçatuba (SP), where he had been imprisoned since October 2020, after the preventive detention was converted to house arrest, also alleging “health problems”.

However, in May of the same year he returned to prison after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) found that the medical report presented by him was false.

Cleudson’s defense attorney told the TV HAS that habeas corpus is intended for only one arrest warrant, therefore, it remains to be extended its effect to other warrants. He also stated that the client is being held in the Provisional Detention Center (CDP) in Lavinia, but believes that in the coming days the doctor should be released.

With the help of politicians, gang spent millions diverted from the fight against Covid

Investigations carried out by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) and the Civil Police pointed out that the criminal organization was led by doctor Cleudson Garcia Montalli. The anesthesiologist, who was director in several health units, was even honored with the title of citizen emeritus in the municipalities of Birigui and Agudos (SP).

Through the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Birigui and the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Pacaembu, Cleudson Montali signed management contracts through fraudulent bidding with the government to manage the health of several municipalities and diverting part of the money transferred under the management contract to the aforementioned Social Organizations.

The investigations uncovered a sophisticated scheme to divert public money through management contracts not only in the municipality of Birigui, but in several municipalities in the state of São Paulo and also in other states.

Misappropriation of public money

Operation X-Ray, which was launched in September 2020 by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) and the Civil Police, investigates members of a criminal organization that used social organizations to divert public health money in several municipalities in São Paulo. .

The arrests and searches were made in several municipalities in the state of São Paulo, including Penápolis, Araçatuba and Birigui.

3 of 3 Civil Police in front of Santa Casa de Birigui — Photo: Márcio Zeni/TV TEM/Arquivo Civil Police in front of Santa Casa de Birigui — Photo: Márcio Zeni/TV TEM/Arquivo

See more news from the region at g1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba