Strawberry juice: in addition to being tasty, it has numerous health benefits

Novo Hamburgo, May 12, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – The Strawberry juice It is one of the best options for those who want to keep their diet up to date and good eating habits. That’s because, in addition to being delicious, the red berry is full of health benefits, and that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about now. So, read on and find out all about this delicious drink.

However, before learning more about the Strawberry juiceknow that the fruit belongs to the family of Rosacea. In other words, it is part of the same family as the roses we see in gardens. Added to this, another curiosity about him is that he is the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside.

Discover the great benefits of strawberry juice

Although it is a small fruit, what it lacks in size it makes up for in nutrients. After all, strawberries are rich in essential minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium, for example. In addition, it is also a source of antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C. So, check out some benefits of strawberry juice, according to nutritionist Fernando Cerqueira, in an article published on the Terra website, on October 8, 2021.

Boosts immunity – Its high concentration of vitamin C helps to strengthen the immune system, increasing the body’s defenses and fighting colds and flu;



Prevents cardiovascular diseases – The fruit is also rich in fiber, helping to reduce blood pressure, “bad” cholesterol and protects heart health;



Good for the skin – The vitamin C present in the fruit contributes to the collagen formation in the body, doing great for the skin;

Help in the fight against obesity – Strawberry juice is also a great ally in the fight against obesity and weight loss. This happens because it is a source of protein, fiber and good fats;



Maintains eye health – Another great advantage of the fruit is that it has a substance that protects the eyes from sunlight and ultraviolet rays. In this sense, it helps in preventing the emergence of eye problems, such as cataracts.

So, did you like to know the benefits of strawberry? In this case, you will be even more pleased to know that it contributes to improving mental capacity, has healing action and antioxidant function. Now, what are you waiting for to insert this fruit into your diet?

Learn how to make it and find out if there is a better time for consumption and contraindications

So, if you’ve come this far, it’s because you already know the main benefits that this drink delivers to your health. So, how about learning now how to include it in your food routine? For this, AgroNews has separated a delicious recipe that will give a special touch to your snacks and lunches. So, you will need:

2 cups of chopped strawberries;

1 cup of ice water;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice;

2 tablespoons of demerara sugar;

Ice;

Mint leaves to taste (optional).

There’s no secret to preparing the recipe: put all the ingredients in a blender (except ice) and blend until smooth. Then add the ice cubes and serve. By the way, if your goal is to lose weight, the ideal thing is that the consumption of the drink occurs in the morning, at the beginning of the day. However, juice is also a great option for a nighttime snack, as it has few calories.

Finally, although not common, some people have a fruit allergy. So, avoid consuming Strawberry juice if you are part of this group, agreed? Likewise, people with kidney or bladder problems should also avoid overuse.

