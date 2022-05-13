Sugarcane juice or coconut water? which is healthier

In a country with a tropical climate where there is a predominance of year-round sunshine, especially in the north and northeast regions, it is common on beaches or parks to come across kiosks and stalls selling sugarcane juice and coconut water. For some people it is difficult to define which option is the most appropriate or beneficial for health on hot days.

With that in mind, let’s clarify this doubt and understand the benefits of both sugarcane juice and coconut water, in addition to understanding which of the two is the best.

Sugarcane juice: what are the benefits

Sugarcane juice, also known as garapa, has several properties that, in general, help in the well-being of the organism.

It is extremely rich in carbohydrates, being considered a blood glucose replenisher, so it should be avoided by people with diabetes or sugar allergies.

The drink has good sources of minerals and vitamins, such as iron, sodium, copper, calcium, phosphorus, manganese, potassium and vitamins from the B complex and vitamin C.

Therefore, it is excellent for those who practice strenuous physical activities or for children who have a high caloric expenditure daily.

According to research, the drink helps to strengthen the immune system, has antioxidant action, prevents diseases such as Alzheimer’s, problems with anemia, fights fatigue and reduces the risk of inflammatory processes.

Coconut water: what are the benefits?

Coconut water is a very refreshing drink and has a slightly sweet taste, it is considered a natural isotonic rich in nutrients such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin C and vitamins from the B complex.

Because it contains as many healthy properties as sugarcane juice, the drink has good effects on the body. Consumption in addition to hydrate our body contributes to preventing premature aging of cells, preventing diseases, is an aid in protecting the kidneys, preventing the emergence of kidney stones among several other benefits.

Well, the list of benefits of coconut water is extensive. According to experts, the drink is a replenisher of electrolytes, substances that prevent cramps and help in physical conditioning and supply the body with the replacement of nutrients lost through sweat.

Sugarcane juice or coconut water: which one is better for your health

As you may have noticed, both drinks provide important nutrients for health and are isotonic in the body. But when analyzed separately, the sugarcane juice is a drink composed of many calories, carbohydrates and glucose, being restrictive for some groups of people.

If you have to choose between the two, surely the best option is coconut water. Just don’t forget that nothing replaces good old natural water.