Suspension of price ceiling for medicines in shortage is authorized by the government

The federal government took the decision to authorize the suspension of the maximum price paid by the Unified Health System (SUS) or by the private sector in the purchase of medicines that are in short supply in the market, according to a report in Folha de S.Paulo.

The measure seeks to avoid a shortage of drugs such as injectable dipyrone and human immunoglobulin, at a time when the industry says that the rise in production costs has influenced marketing prices to a level high above the ceiling stipulated by the government.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED) last Monday (9). The suspension would be temporary, until the end of 2022.

The list of medicines that will be temporarily free from the maximum list value must be released by the government.

The decision was adopted by technicians from the Ministry of Economy, on the grounds that supplier companies are unable to sell products registered in Brazil because of the ceiling price, which would be outdated.

With the approval, the government can authorize that, by the end of 2022, medicines that are in short supply on the market enter the list of products without price controls.

Authorization does not automatically suspend control over the products. The Executive Technical Committee (CTE) of CMED will carry out assessments and, if it identifies a risk of shortage of a substance, it may temporarily withdraw it from the table.

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link