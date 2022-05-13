The ‘Forbidden’ Emoji Missing in WhatsApp App Reactions – Metro World News Brasil

As a novelty of the WhatsApp app, the user can now use emojis to react to messages in individual or group conversations.

As detailed by the platform’s blog, for this, it is necessary to download the latest version of the messaging app.

“Reactions are fun, quick and help reduce over-messaging in groups.” The novelty is available for mobile phones with Android and iOS systems.

“We will continue to improve this feature, adding more and more expressions from now on”, detailed the app.

What was missing from the WhatsApp app reactions

However, the novelty has not completely pleased all users, at least so far.

“All that was missing was the middle finger and the eye-rolling emoji in these WhatsApp message reactions lol,” wrote an internet user on Twitter.

Quickly, the post ended up going viral among users of the platform. “True lol,” wrote another. Check out:

However, this dissatisfaction should very very soon, according to information from the specialist website Wabetainfo.

The portal revealed that there is a beta update in development that included a “+” button next to the 5 current reactions.

That is, the user will be able to choose from other emojis available soon, very similar to the style released on Instagram.

However, still according to the information, there is no expected date for the release of the new version of the resource. Check out how it should look: