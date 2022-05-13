The target audience of the flu vaccination campaign is expanded throughout Rio Grande do Sul

The target audience of the flu vaccination campaign was expanded throughout the Rio Grande do Sul. From this Friday (13), children aged 5 to 9 years and adults aged 55 and over can be immunized. The decision was taken by SES (Health Department) together with COSEMS (Municipal Health Department Council).

Rio Grande do Sul has already recorded 272 cases of hospitalization this year, with 41 deaths, due to Influenza. According to the state secretary, Arita Bergmann, these two new groups concentrate the highest hospitalization rates among those who are not eligible for the campaign and need protection.

The trivalent influenza vaccine used by the SUS (Unified Health System) is produced by the Butantan Institute. The formulation is constantly updated so that the dose is effective in protecting against new strains of the virus. The vaccine will be effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B. The national influenza vaccination campaign runs until June 3rd.

First stage of flu vaccination

THE first stage of the campaign this year was opened on April 4 for people aged 60 and over and healthcare workers. Children older than 6 months to younger than 5 years had their early stage start on April 25th.

On May 2, other priority groups, such as pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, among others, were released for immunization. In all, more than 4.9 million people are part of the previously listed eligible groups.