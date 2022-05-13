Total Eclipse with ‘Blood Moon’: learn how to observe the phenomenon on Sunday

Lunar Eclipse with Blood Moon

Total lunar eclipse occurs when there is a complete alignment between the Sun, Earth and the Moon.

A total lunar eclipse with a “Blood Moon” can be seen in Brazil on the night of next Sunday (15/05), according to Roberto Costa, professor at the Department of Astronomy at the University of São Paulo (USP).

This will be the only total lunar eclipse to take place this year, according to astronomers. The next one will only be in May 2025.

This Sunday’s eclipse can be observed not only in Brazil, but throughout South and Central America, part of North America, part of Europe and part of Africa.

Eclipse that will take place this Sunday will be the only one of the year 2022

‘Blood Moon’

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align. With this, the Earth completely covers the disk of the Moon and this causes the phenomenon. The Earth’s natural satellite then turns a reddish color – which came to be called the “Blood Moon”.

