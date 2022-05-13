Total lunar eclipse can be seen from all over Brazil this Sunday (15)

On May 15th, Brazilians will have a privileged view of a total lunar eclipse. The event will begin around 10:32 pm on the 15th, Sunday, and will end at approximately 3:50 am on the 16th, Monday. To observe this phenomenon, you will not need any special equipment, however, the use of binoculars and telescopes can bring more detailed images.

To be able to see the eclipse with the naked eye, it is important that the climate of your city provides a clear sky. So cross your fingers that it doesn’t rain at night.

But, if the weather is closed, calm down. This type of eclipse is not as rare as a total eclipse of the Sun. It occurs about three times a year despite not always being visible from some points on the planet. And that’s what makes the upcoming 15th eclipse so special for us: it will have excellent visibility for residents of South America.

The stages of the lunar eclipse

(Source: Stocksnap)

shutterstock

The phenomenon will begin at 22:32. At this point, viewers won’t be able to notice much difference in the sky as only part of the sunlight will be blocked. This particular step requires the use of some equipment, such as a telescope.

As the minutes pass, the eclipse will advance into other phases. At 11:27 pm the Earth’s shadow is expected to start advancing on the Moon and this will be visible to the naked eye. At 0:29, the Moon will be completely covered by our planet’s shadow, but it will not disappear. We will be able to see it with a reddish appearance. As the minutes pass, this reddish appearance will give way to a dark shadow that will advance across the satellite.

It is expected that at 1:53 am on the 16th, sunlight will begin to illuminate the Moon again. At 3:50 am on Monday, the natural satellite will be fully illuminated again, marking the end of the eclipse.

What is a lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipse example. Source: NASA

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon falls under the Earth’s shadow. This happens a few times a year when the alignment of the Moon, Earth and Sun is perfect. This causes sunlight to cast a shadow of our planet and that shadow hides the Moon for a few moments. During this alignment, the Moon will be partially covered (penumbral phase of the eclipse) and then completely covered by shadow (umbral phase). The lunar eclipse is one of the proofs that our planet is not flat, since the shadow cast on the Moon is circular. The reddish aspect that the Moon gains during the eclipse became known as the “Blood Moon”.

The American Space Agency (NASA) has prepared a video that shows the phases of a lunar eclipse so that people can identify the different phases of the phenomenon.