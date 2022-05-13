Ukrainian commander asks Elon Musk for help | World

A Ukrainian commander in the port city of Mariupol has appealed directly to billionaire Elon Muskcalling on the richest man in the world to intervene to enable the rescue of people besieged by Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant.

Serhiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Marines Brigade, said he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of contacting the owner of SpaceX and Tesla.

“People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible,” Volyna tweeted on Wednesday night. “Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is almost impossible to survive. Help us to leave Azovstal for a mediator country. If not you, then who?”, appealed the soldier.

After an agreement with Moscow, hundreds of civilians were rescued last week from the steelworks complex, which is home to the last focus of Ukrainian resistance in the port city in southwest Ukraine.

Hundreds still trapped, under bombing

But there are reports that hundreds of Ukrainians are still at the site, which has been subjected to heavy Russian bombing. According to Kiev, about 1,000 soldiers remain entrenched in the Azovstal. Some of them are seriously injured and need urgent medical treatment.

The Ukrainian government said it was negotiating with Moscow to exchange military personnel trapped in the factory for Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainians. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, via a Telegram post, that “there is still no agreement” and that negotiations are continuing.

“There are hundreds of soldiers and officers from the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the national police, the security service, the border service and the defense forces. They need to be saved. Everyone needs to be saved,” Vereshchuk said.