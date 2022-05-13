Unimed Vitória will launch a real estate fund and doctors will be able to invest

Credit: Carlos Alberto

With competition increasingly fierce, especially after the strong arrival of investment funds and companies from outside the Espírito Santo health market, Unimed Vitória went to the capital market in search of solutions. Soon, the medical cooperative, with 378,000 lives in its portfolio, will launch its first real estate fund. The quota holders will finance the works of the Emergency Room in Serra, an investment of close to R$ 100 million. They will own the land (24 thousand m2) and the building (7.5 thousand m2), Unimed Vitória will be the tenant, paying monthly rent.

The cooperative has already hired a consultancy from São Paulo to carry out the creation of the fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The documents and steps are already underway and the expectation is that everything will be ready at the beginning of the second semester, after all, the works need to start still in 2022. At first, only cooperating doctors and other cooperatives will be able to enter as quota holders. Interest rates, management and financial institution responsible for the fund have not yet been announced.

According to Fernando Ronchi, president of Unimed Vitória, this is a pilot for future investments. “We are going to test it. Our expectation is that it will work, be good for us and for the shareholders. Therefore, we will make all our future investments in this way. The land and the building belong to the fund, Unimed Vitória will rent and operate the space”.

And more investment is coming. Unimed acquired three properties around the Unimed Hospital, in Leitão da Silva, also known as Cias. The hospital will probably be expanded from 2024 onwards. A new real estate fund will be created for this purpose.