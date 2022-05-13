Unknowingly Merchant Sells Old, Mismatched Safe With Hidden Treasure

Selling an old locked safe online, with no combination to open and apparently nothing inside for about R$ 500 seemed like a big deal for a merchant in the US state of Tennessee.

In his business, James Labrecque has a motto stamped on the first sales page of the product: “What you see is what you get, no returns and no money back”. In this case, it would be no different, he would not be willing to negotiate any rebate or return of merchandise.

James decided to put the old safe on eBay for sale and a curious person decided to buy the safe and, with the help of a welder, he also managed to open it. And to his surprise, and that of everyone who followed the case, there was nothing less than the equivalent of R$125 thousand in dollar bills.

The news spread throughout the city and the seller, feeling aggrieved, sent an email asking him to return part of the money. He received, however, only one e-mail back with the same phrase stamped on the door of his store: “What you see is what you get, no returns and no money back.”

“I made a mistake, and it cost me dearly,” James said. He said he shook the safe to see if there was anything inside, but he didn’t notice any noise, so he thought it was really just an old, locked safe with no market value.

“I told my friend I won the stupidest idiot in the world award,” James said. “I guaranteed a savings of R$ 125 thousand for him”.

