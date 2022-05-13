US passes 1 million Covid-19 death toll

President Joe Biden calls for continued surveillance against the pandemic to try to save ‘as many lives as possible’

Covid-19 testing done with nasal swab



More than 1 million people died from Covid-19 us U.S. The information was confirmed this Thursday, 12, by the White House. The country is the most affected in the world by the pandemic, with the largest number of victims and cases. “Today we reach a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to Covid-19,” President Joe Biden said in an official statement. “We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything possible to save as many lives as possible, as we have done with more tests, vaccines and treatments than ever before,” he added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded a total of 5.4 million deaths from Covid-19 in its member countries. Despite this, the organization said last week that the new coronavirus caused between 13 and 17 million deaths worldwide from January 2020 to December 2021, almost triple the total of the official balance sheet, which shows the devastation caused by the pandemic. recorded on the planet in a century. Followed by the USA, the most bereaved countries in the world are Brazil, India and Russia, respectively.

After several months of falling infections in the United States, the country has again registered a daily increase in cases for a month. The discharge takes place in a context in which the mask is no longer mandatory, although its use continues to be recommended indoors. The fourth dose of the vaccine is only available to Americans over 50. The increase in cases is caused by subvariants of Ômicron, more transmissible than the strains discovered previously. Although the severity of Omicron seems less serious in a country where 66% of the population is vaccinated, the contagion rate reaches 90% among people over 65 years old.

*With information from AFP