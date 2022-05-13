Use of dexamethasone after covid can reduce risk of death by 51% – 05/12/2022

The impacts of the coronavirus are still studied by scientists. Patients who were hospitalized, for example, have a higher risk of death even 12 months after discharge, according to a December 2021 survey. Now, scientists have discovered that this scenario can be changed with the help of a drug called dexamethasone, a corticosteroid used to relieve inflammation and treat various diseases, such as covid-19 —already in use in Brazil.

According to the authors of the study, published this Thursday (12), in the journal Frontiers in Medicinethis hyperinflammation induced by severe covid-19 is associated with an increased risk of mortality after hospitalization.

“Although suggestive, treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs such as steroids [dexametasona] at hospital discharge is associated with a decreased risk of post-acute Covid mortality,” they wrote.

How the study was done and the conclusions

The researchers analyzed electronic patient records between January 1, 2020 and December 21, 2021, present in the University of Florida (USA) database.

1,207 patients were selected, with a positive test for covid, who were hospitalized. They were also followed up for 12 months after the episode.

The researchers looked at the rate of C-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood, a general marker for inflammation in the body. In doing so, they assessed whether steroids — in this case, dexamethasone — at discharge were associated with late mortality.

The study authors found that the heightened risk of death from any cause associated with severe Covid inflammation was reduced by 51% if the patient received anti-inflammatory steroids — oral or intravenous dexamethasone — after hospitalization.

Importance of the study

According to the authors, the results mean that the severity of inflammation during hospitalization for the disease can predict the risk of future health problems, including death.

They also highlight that current best practice recommendations may need to be amended. This is to include a wider prescription of steroids taken by Covid-19 patients after discharge. It is important to note that the use of this medication can only be performed with a doctor’s prescription.