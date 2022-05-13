Vaccine against three types of cancer begins to be tested by specialists

The vaccine against three types of cancer could become a reality and has already begun to be tested by researchers. The substance will serve those who have prostate, lung and ovarian cancer and volunteers in the United Kingdom will already start receiving doses of the immunizer.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford Vacmedix, a company created by scientists at the University of Oxford and targets a specific protein: survivin. According to experts, this protein is released by cancer cells in order to trick the immune system into preventing the body from producing defense against them.

A synthetic version of the inhibitor is being used in the immunizer, which aims to teach the body to recognize tumors and attack them effectively.

The first results of the study are encouraging. The 35 cancer volunteers who will receive the immunization will have long-term follow-up after the applications. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Patients will receive three doses of the vaccine, two weeks apart. Analysis of test results is expected to take six months.

Prostate cancer and lung cancer are considered relatively common diseases. Ovarian cancer is seen as a rarer case, being more difficult to diagnose. As a result, the effectiveness of the vaccine becomes extremely important, raising expectations about the immunizer.





















