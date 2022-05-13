VIDEO: Israeli police and protesters clash at funeral of dead journalist in West Bank | World

Akleh’s funeral takes place this Friday (13) in Jerusalem. Before, a procession with the body of the reporter, 53 years old, roamed the streets of the city, where she grew up.

During the ceremony, Israeli police confronted people with Palestinian flags as they tried to stop the procession from passing through an area of ​​Jerusalem.

Due to the shocks, there was confusion among the crowd accompanying the funeral, which dispersed. The coffin carrying the reporter’s body nearly fell over as the group carrying it backed away and nearly crashed into a wall.

Soon after, the noise of rubber bullet shots was heard.

Christian and with dual Palestinian and American nationality, journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was one of the main reporters for the “Al Jazeera” network and was considered one of the references in the coverage of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, which she had followed since the 1990s. .

She died after being shot in the face during an exchange of fire between Israeli and Palestinian soldiers in an operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

US government spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the footage of the police attack was disturbing.

She said US government officials are in contact with representatives of both Israelis and Palestinians.

  • Shireen Abu Akleh was a Palestinian with American nationality and a top reporter for ‘Al Jazeera’
  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

