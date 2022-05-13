VIDEO: Nurse and patient fight in a health unit over the use of a mask, in Nova Londrina | North and Northwest

Civil Police are investigating a fight that took place at a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in Nova Londrina, northwest Paraná. The information was released this Thursday (12).

According to police, a nurse and a patient began to argue over the use of masks at the scene and then beat each other. See the video above.

The images show that the patient arrived at the UBS and asked the nurse for a mask. However, the server explained that the item is not mandatory for patients, only for employees, and therefore, she would not give the mask to her.

After that, they started to argue. Afterwards, the nurse left the unit and went over to the patient, who was filming the situation.

1 of 1 Fight at UBS in Nova Aurora is investigated by the Civil Police — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure Fight at UBS in Nova Aurora is investigated by the Civil Police – Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

The nurse’s lawyer, José Augusto Urbaneja, reported that his client regrets what happened. However, he highlighted that the disrespect of the user was decisive for the facts to occur in this way.

“She even incited the patients and started filming the servant without any authorization, in order to embarrass her. The servant had over 20 years of services provided to Nova Londrina and, together with her team, since the beginning of the pandemic, performed thousands of calls. We will seek justice to punish the user who assaulted the server at her place of work.”

The patient’s defense said that all legal measures are being taken and a detailed term of criminal offense was introduced by the Civil Police.

At first, the public servant is investigated for the offenses of bodily harm and injury.

The Nova Londrina City Hall said that it was aware of the facts and that it determined the opening of an internal procedure to investigate the case.

PC investigates fight at health center in Nova Londrina