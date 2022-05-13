War forces Ukraine to allocate US$ 8.3 billion to military spending – Época Negócios

+



Ukraine has already spent $8.3 billion on the war against Russia (Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak/UNDP Ukraine)

THE Ukraine was forced to spend 245.1 billion hryvnia ($8.3 billion) on the war with Russia instead of investing in development, the finance minister said on Thursday, giving a taste of the enormous economic cost. of the invasion launched by Moscow on 24 February.

The figure, which has not been released by Ukraine’s government before, reveals the economic turmoil Ukraine is facing as its troops try to keep Russia’s renewed offensive in the east of the country under control.

The expenditures – drawn from some funds initially budgeted for development – range from weapons purchases and repairs to emergency support for the internally displaced, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said. There are 2.7 million officially registered internally displaced persons, according to data from the ministry of social policy, although the actual number is many times higher.

The government collected just 60% of its planned tax revenue for April, a deficit that was topped up to the equivalent of 79.5% by donations from foreign partners, Marchenko told Reuters in exclusive written comments.

Marchenko said Kiev urgently needs foreign support as it is being forced to funnel billions of additional dollars into emergency spending.

According to Marchenko, Ukraine received nearly $2 billion in external funding in April, of which $719 million came from donations. The amount for the period since February is $5.4 billion, including $801 million in donations, he said.

“If we don’t take foreign aid into account, we now estimate receipts in May-June at the level of 45-50% of the planned, as long as the situation doesn’t get worse,” Marchenko said.

types of support

The $8 billion in war expenditure equates to more than a month of total state spending, as measured by the 2021 annual spending of 1.84 trillion hryvnia ($62.28 billion).

Marchenko said Kiev is discussing various types of external financial support.

He listed the resources Ukraine hopes to obtain through a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) account launched by the International Monetary Fund.

Developed countries can direct part of their SDRs to the account.

“Currently, the Ministry of Finance team is negotiating with our international partners, in particular the G7 countries, to send their share of the SDR to support Ukraine,” Marchenko said.

He added that Ukraine expects to receive a loan of about 1 billion Canadian dollars (about US$767 million) from Canada in May through the account.

The minister assured that Ukraine remains committed to servicing its debt, regardless of the war.

“Our stance on this issue remains unchanged. We continue to pay our debts and the amount of our expenses for this is not large compared to our budget financing needs,” he said.

“Furthermore, we do not yet have reliable medium-term forecasts that would allow us to model the trajectory of debt in the future.”