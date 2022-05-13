War in Ukraine surpasses 6 million refugee mark

The number of people who fled Ukraine to escape the war started by Russia on February 24 has passed the 6 million mark, the United Nations (UN) said on Thursday (12).

This is considered Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War II. Most refugees are women, children and the elderly.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) portal dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis, the exact number of international displaced persons due to the Russian invasion is 6,029,705, with more than half (3.2 million) crossing the border with to Poland.

Other important destination countries are Romania (895,000), Hungary (583,000), Slovakia (409,000), Belarus (27,000), Moldova (459,000), as well as Russia itself (785,000) – the sum of all is greater than the total number of refugees because it takes into account people who have crossed the Romania-Moldova border, according to UNHCR.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), another 8 million Ukrainians are internally displaced. This is due to security risks, destruction of roads and other infrastructure, and lack of resources.

In the first five weeks of the war alone, more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine crossed the borders into neighboring countries, and many more were forced to move into the country, reports the UN portal.