Warner Bros. MultiVersus. Games is already sending invites to its closed Alpha

The game tests take place between the 19th and 27th of May

Uniting characters as diverse as Batman, Finn and Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. MultiVersus fighting game. Games should soon start its closed Alpha testing phase. The company has already started distributing invitations to participate among players who already have an account registered in their systems.

According to the developer, the trial period will be available for PRAÇA (via Steam), Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox one. The game servers will open on May 19th, from 1 pm (in Brasília time) and will be closed at 21:00 on the 27th of the same month.

Anyone invited to test MultiVersus should be aware that any progress or achievements unlocked will not carry over to the final version of the game. All communication between players and developers will be done through the public channel that the game maintains on Discord.

Warner confirmed few characters

Until the moment, to Warner Bros. Games has not confirmed whether the game’s full roster will be available during the Alpha testing period.. However, the company has assured that players will be able to control Batman, Sausage (from Scooby-Doo), Long leg and Arya Stark (from Game of Thrones) during the period defined by her.

Along with the start of the distribution of invitations, the developer released a new video that shows how well-known names in the fighting game community react to the title. While MultiVersus brings a more casual proposal than other titles of the style, to Warner Bros. Games also announced that he will have a 2v2 tournament at EVO 2022.

– Continues after advertising –

With a promised launch later this year, MultiVersus has not yet revealed the date on which it will hit stores. The game brings together several characters from Warner’s extensive catalog and has already confirmed in its cast figures such as Super man, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Steven Universe, Jake and the original fighter Reindog.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VGC