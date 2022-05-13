We explain the best early treatment for Covid so far

A cocktail of two antiviral substances proposed by pharmaceutical Pfizer for Covid-19 was included by the Ministry of Health in the disease treatment protocols. The drug, called Paxlovid, is given in tablets for the first five days of symptoms to prevent the respiratory syndrome from evolving into a more serious condition. In other words, Paxlovid is Pfizer’s solution to early treatment.

For a month and a half, the drug has been approved for emergency use. With the new directive from the ministry, it should be made available in the SUS within six months for elderly people aged 65 and over and/or people with weakened immune systems. The minimum age indicated to take it is 12 years old, starting from a body weight of 40 kg.

BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner in the development of the mRNA vaccine for Covid, also collaborated in the development of Paxlovid. In November, the manufacturers announced preliminary results with 774 patients indicating that the drug reduces the risk of progression to severe pandemic disease by 89%.

The most scrutinized results came in December and were published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine in February. Contrary to what happened with the Merck drug Molnupiravir, the “check” of Paxlovid for scientific publication was promising.

How does Paxlovid work?

The drugs that make up the medicine have complementary actions. When the SARS-CoV-2 virus enters a human cell, it induces it to produce parts that assemble copies of itself. One of the pieces is a large protein that needs to be cut into pieces in order to work. The virus carries instructions for making the molecular scissors that make these cuts — these scissors are prevented from working by nirmatrelvir, one of the components. Nirmatrelvir has been around since 2002, when it was developed by Pfizer for the Asian flu at that time, which is caused by a virus related to the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

The other component is ritonavir, developed with the intention of treating infections with the AIDS virus. Its role in Paxlovid is to prevent nirmatrelvir from being destroyed by the liver before it can inhibit coronavirus scissors. It is possibly the most delicate component, as it prevents the liver from digesting specific drugs other than nirmatrelvir, so the risk of drug interaction with other drugs is substantial and medical attention must be redoubled.

There are concerns being raised not about the effectiveness of Paxlovid, but about the rebound of the virus when the five days of drug administration are over. Since this treatment directly attacks the viral particles, it works before the immune system can raise its own defenses, and when absent, the presence of some still viable viral particle is enough for the virus to launch a retaliation.

Furthermore, effectiveness is known only among unvaccinated people, who were the ones included in the study. Vinay Prasad, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California at San Francisco and a critic of the lockdown measures in the pandemic, expresses concern that the approval of Paxlovid may have been too quick and that the effect among vaccinees may be different.

Is Ivermectin dead?

When the matter was still controversial and faced strong resistance in June 2021, the People’s Gazette covered proposals for early treatment of Covid-19 through the reapplication of drugs already on the market to treat other diseases. Three were cited: ivermectin (vermifuge), budesonide (for asthma) and fluvoxamine (antidepressant). Of these, only ivermectin was controversial as a treatment for Covid, probably because of the specific politicization of its name, and later also because of the revelation of fraud in results in its favor.

After the revelation of the fraudulent studies with ivermectin, Scott Alexander, an American psychiatrist who practices clinically in California and has maintained a popular science and culture blog for nine years, pored over the remaining evidence in favor of the drug’s use. Faced with studies favorable to its effectiveness, such as that of Mahmud and colleagues, Alexander speculated that the reason ivermectin seems to work is that it could rid people of worms whose presence would be an aggravating factor in the evolution of the Covid-19. This speculation is odd, as it assumes that worms are much more common than they actually are. More parsimonious is to propose that there is some efficacy in ivermectin, even if statistical conventions such as p value (an indicator that the result of a study is reliable and not the result of mere chance) do not always capture it. Other science commentators previously staunchly opposed to the application of ivermectin for this purpose, such as the Australian epidemiologist and medical science popularizer Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, tempered the tone and embraced the doubt.

With the rise of drugs of less disputed efficacy—whether that dispute is scientific or political—like Paxlovid, we may never know with full rigor how much ivermectin has helped.