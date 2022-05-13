What the eyes can reveal about health

  • Barbara Pierscionek
  • The Conversation*

pupils

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Pupils respond immediately to light

Scientists at the University of California at San Diego, in the United States, have developed a mobile application that can detect the first signs of diseases such as Alzheimer’s or other neurological conditions. This tool uses the smartphone camera to track changes in pupil size at a submillimetre level.

These assessments can be used to check a person’s cognitive condition.

As technology evolves, the eyes may become increasingly useful as a means of diagnosing all kinds of diseases and conditions because, being transparent, they require much less invasive examination methods than other parts of the body.

But even without technology, it is possible to detect a range of health problems simply by looking into the eyes.

