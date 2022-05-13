Who Is Elon Musk’s Chinese Doppelganger – Small Business Big Business

+



Billionaire Elon Musk discovered he has a doppelganger in China and stated that he would like to meet the man if he is a real person and not a deepfake. The information is from Business Insider.

the chinese Yilong Ma, who has a great physical resemblance to Musk, went viral on the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, after posting a video next to a luxury car. The post reached the billionaire late last year, and he joked that it must be “half Chinese”.

Elon Musk and his Chinese counterpart Yilong Ma (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TikTok)

The lookalike then created a TikTok profile under the name Elong Musk and gained over 230,000 followers. He publishes videos referring to situations that the original Musk goes through, such as the purchase of Twitter.

In a conversation with users of the platform this week, the billionaire said that he would like to meet Ma, but that it is difficult to be sure if he is real, given the amount of deepfakes currently.

Deepfakes are video or photo content in which a person’s face is replaced by another, using technology.

Ma didn’t say if it’s real or the result of digital manipulation, but said he’d love to meet Elon Musk. “I’m here. I really want to meet you. I love you, you are my hero”, wrote the look-alike on Weibo, a kind of Chinese Twitter.